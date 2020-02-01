Green Party opens first Kildare constituency office in Celbridge

Three Green Party Kildare county Councillors were present on January 30 to officially open the first ever Green Party constituency office in Kildare North.

The office is located at Riverview House in Celbridge.

A party spokesperson said they hoped to open one in Kildare South as well.

The party's election candidate, Cllr Vincent P. Martin, as well as Cllrs Vanessa Liston and Peter Hamilton opened the office, which will provide a location for the party to support residents in the community, as well as an administrative hub for the constituency.

The event was followed by a workshop.

This was run by the new Climate Response Ireland community group on “How to Develop your own Air Quality Monitor.”