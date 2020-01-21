Man described his wife and daughter as ‘the size of cows’ at Naas Court

A man who described both his wife and daughter as “the size of cows” has been put on a six month probation bond, after he appeared at Naas District Court on Janaury 16 on domestic violence charges.

At an in camera hearing — from which the the public are excluded — the man appeared on a charge of threatening to break the teeth of his wife during a domestic incident on August 26, 2019.

At the hearing, at which the man’s wife was present, Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that the man, who cannot be legally named, had called his wife fat and his wife and daughter “the size of cows”; started threatening his wife and threatened to break her teeth. He told her he “would gladly do three months in jail” for any offence.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said there was no physical assault during the incident on August 26 last year. The man, who had six previous convictions for road traffic offences, but none for domestic violence, was now living apart from his wife and had a new partner.

David Gibbons, solicitor for the man, said that the relationship between the two was “past its best date”.

The defendant just “lost his cool” and was “not happy about it”.

Mr Gibbons said he had now moved out of the family home.

Mr Gibbons noted that the incident had taken place 13 months earlier.

Sgt Jacob said there had been no incidents since and Mr Gibbons said his client had spent a night in jail. “I don’t believe he is a violent man,” said Mr Gibbons.

The solicitor went on to say of his client: “I would hope he is a happier man.”