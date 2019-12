Gardai are investigating the theft of two cars from outside a Newbridge home this morning, December 18.

SEE ALSO: Man set upon as he walked home from train station in Maynooth

A grey 161-KE BMW 520 and a 151-D blue Mercedes were taken from the house at the Elms estate between 12am and 6am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge gardai on 045 431 212.