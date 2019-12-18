Large amount of electronics stolen from Athy shop

Gardai are investigating a burglary at Euronics, part of Shaws on Duke Street.

SEE ALSO: Man set upon as he walked home from train station in Maynooth

The incident took place on Friday, December 13 between 6:30pm and 3:30am.

Gardai believe entrance was gained through the roof and a large amount of electrical equipment was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy gardai on 059 863 4210.