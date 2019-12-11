Man charged with damaging piece of cheese at Kildare supermarket

A 57-year-old man failed to appear at Naas District Court after he was charged with damage to a piece of cheese at a Kildare supermarket.

James Kelly, of 133 Ballyshannon Road, Coolock, is charged with criminal damage and to, and theft of, cheese at the Supervalu store in The Square, Kilcock.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said it is alleged that the defendant, Mr Kelly, took a number of bites out of a piece of cheese and then put it back on the shelf.

Mr Kelly, who had attended a previous court sitting at Naas Racecourse in September, along with his wife and daughter, was not present.

Sgt Kelly said there was a significant background to the case. Mr Kelly would not pay. He said Mr Kelly’s wife wanted to pay the damage.

Tim Kennelly, solicitor for Mr Kelly, said he could not say his client would plead guilty but that the family had paid the money for the cheese. “His wife and daughter are very good,” said Mr Kennelly.

Judge Desmond Zaidan, adjourning the case to February said: “If he doesn’t turn up and is convicted in his absence, the court won’t be sympathetic.”