Intel donates €5,000 to Leixlip Meals on Wheels

On Wednesday December 4, over 70 members of the Leixlip Meals on Wheels organisation visited Intel’s campus for a special Christmas lunch.

The community meals that day were prepared at the Intel canteen and delivered by Intel volunteers so that each of the regular Meals and Wheels volunteers had a day off from their usual duties.

After the lunch, to coincide with the 30th anniversary celebration of Intel in Ireland, a special donation of €5000 was presented by Intel to the the Leixlip Meals on Wheels group to help support their running cost over the coming year.

This tradition began some 18 years ago and recognises the significant contribution that volunteer members of the Meals on Wheels organisation make all year round.

Meals on Wheels is a community based initiative that delivers meals to individuals in their homes who are unable to purchase or prepare their own meals. Local volunteers will come together to both prepare and deliver the food a number of times each week ensuring that hot, nutritious meals make their way from community kitchens to nearby homes. Often those who are supported by Meals on Wheels are the elderly and vulnerable in a community for who this service is invaluable. The Leixlip Meals on Wheels chapter was set up in 1977 and each week they cook and deliver over 100 dinners in the Leixlip and Confey areas.

Intel Ireland General Manager, Eamonn Sinnott, joined the Meals on Wheels volunteers and remarked that: “The Meals on Wheels organisation is such a vital part of the local community and each of you give so generously of your time to provide this important service to local people. We are delighted to be able to support your efforts and to recognise the wonderful work that you do all year round."