Gardai investigating after car set on fire in County Kildare village
Appeal for information
File Photo
Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage after a car was set on fire at Moyvalley, Broadford.
SEE ALSO: €20,000 worth of goods stolen from Boots in Maynooth
It happened on Saturday, November 30.
Gardai say a considerable amount of damage was done to the 11-LS Skoda vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carbury Garda Station on 046 955 3002.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on