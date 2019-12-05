Gardai investigating after car set on fire in County Kildare village

Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage after a car was set on fire at Moyvalley, Broadford.

It happened on Saturday, November 30.

Gardai say a considerable amount of damage was done to the 11-LS Skoda vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carbury Garda Station on 046 955 3002.