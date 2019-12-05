Rooms ransacked during break-in at Naas home
Investigation
Naas Garda Station
Rooms of a Naas home were ransacked during a burglary.
SEE ALSO: Kildare gardai appeal for information on cash-in-transit robbery
The incident happened in the Ashgrove Crescent estate on the Dublin Road on Sunday, December 1.
The homeowner had left for approximately two hours, and between 7 and 8:30pm the house was broken into.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on