Newbridge Town Hall to light up for International Disability Day
Celebration
Newbridge Town Hall
Kildare County Council has said that facilities will be lighting up the Newbridge Town Hall on Tuesday, December 3 to celebrate International Disability Day.
The day aims to promote awareness and mobilise support for critical issues relating to the inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of community and society.
