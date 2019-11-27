Kildare sex offender charged with failing to provide gardai with home address

A man appeared at Naas District Court last Tuesday, November 19, charged with failing to notify gardai of his home address as per the conditions of being on the sex offenders register.

Sean Thackaberry, 26, has in the past been sentenced, in May 20, 13 to seven and a half years, with two suspended, for an aggravated sexual assault, the court heard.

It is alleged that he failed to inform gardai of his home address on a date unknown between November 1 and 19 of this year.

He was released on bail last Tuesday with the conditions that he provide a mobile number to gardai and be contactable at all times on it and to reside at the address given to gardai. The matter was adjourned.