These are the Christmas parking arrangements for towns in Kildare

Christmas parking arrangements for a number of towns in the county have been announced.

In Kildare town, there will be no suspension of Pay Parking, however, there will be three hours free parking (on street and Kildare County Council off-street car parks) between 9am-12am Monday-Friday, commencing Monday December 16.

Payment for parking from 12pm is required. Normal enforcement times of 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday will recommence on Thursday, January 2.

Illegal parking will continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period.

Elsewhere, in Athy there will be free parking from 8:30am on Monday, December 2 until 8:30am on Thursday, January 2 2020.

There will be no suspension of pay parking in Celbridge, Leixlip or Maynooth. Normal parking enforcement will continue over the Christmas period.

