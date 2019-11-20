Here's where and when you can park for FREE in Newbridge this Christmas
Arrangements
Christmas Lights in Newbridge, November 2016. Photo Tony Keane.
Kildare County Council have confirmed the Christmas parking arrangements in Newbridge in the lead-up to Christmas.
As per the last number of years, pay parking will remain on Main Street.
But there will be free parking at St. Conleth’s GAA car park on Saturday, December 14, Friday December 20, and Saturday December 21.
"Illegal parking would continue to be enforced in all areas over the Christmas period," according to the council.
