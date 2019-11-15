Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

Met Eireann forecast a cold arctic air that brought snow to Ireland on Wednesday is set to make for icy conditions this weekend.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Changeable and unsettled weather from Saturday night onwards. Very cold at first, with below normal temperatures and with a risk of frost at night, (widespread frost Sunday night). However, temperatures will recover closer to normal values from Wednesday onwards, with no significant frost.

Saturday night: Dry in many areas, with a few clear spells, but mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures 0 to 4 Celsius, with a risk of frost where any breaks in cloud occur. Risk of fog also, in slack winds.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy at first, with some patchy rain and drizzle in places, but becoming bright and mostly dry during the day, with sunny spells developing. However, a few scattered showers will occur along northern and eastern coasts. Cold, with maximum temperatures of 6 to 9 Celsius, in mostly moderate northerly breezes, fresh on exposed coasts.

Sunday night will be mainly dry and clear, but very cold and frosty, with a risk of icy patches. Mist and fog patches also. Minimum temperatures 0 to -4 Celsius.

Monday: Dry and bright, with frost and fog clearing gradually, but possibly lingering on for much of the day in some sheltered places. Cold, with maximum temperatures of 5 to 8 Celsius, in light variable breezes. Dry in most areas on Monday night, with a risk of frost, especially in the north and east. Risk of fog in the early night, clearing later, as winds freshen from a southeasterly direction, with rain moving in across west Munster and west Connacht.

Tuesday: Rain will extend gradually from the west and southwest, with some heavy bursts. Brighter conditions, with isolated showers, will follow into Munster and west Connacht later Tuesday, extending to most areas on Tuesday night. Min. 0 to 5 Celsius, with a risk of a slight frost in places.

Further outlook (Wednesday to Saturday) Current indications suggest that changeable, unsettled weather will continue with occasional showers or longer spells of rain at times, but with dry, bright intervals also. Becoming a little milder.