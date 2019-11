Gardai are appealing for information on a burglary at a Clane home.

The incident happened on Wednesday, November 6 at The Cloisters, Abbeylands.

Gardai say three men entered the home and stole a number of items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardai on 045 884 300.