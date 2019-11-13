Details of Santa's arrival and switching on of the Christmas lights in Naas revealed
Festivities
Some of the large turn out for switch-on of the Christmas Lights and Santa’s visit in Naas, Saturday evening November 24, 2018. PICTURE: Tony Keane
Santa will arrive in Naas on November 23 at 2pm and will be in his Grotto at the Town Hall to meet all the local children.
SEE ALSO: Monasterevin Christmas Lights appeal
Santa visits are free and each child will get a present. Christmas lights will be turned on at 5.30pm.
Christmas markets will be in the Town Hall and also Poplar Square on November 23 to coincide with Santa’s arrival in the town. If you want to have a stall please email kimkelleher@ymail.com.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on