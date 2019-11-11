Increased garda patrols of Newbridge coming up to Christmas
Crime prevention
PIC: Kildare Garda Division
Gardaí have confirmed that there will be increased patrols of Newbridge at the weekends in the lead up to Christmas.
"The objective of the extra presence around the shopping areas, is to prevent crime and assist with traffic. Help us make Newbridge safer for all," said a Garda spokesperson.
"Please report any suspecious activity to the Garda Station on 045 431212."
