WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann issues rainfall warning for Kildare

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall weather warning for Kildare, and four other counties in Leinster.

The rainfall warning is valid from 6pm on Wednesday evening, November 6, to 9pm on Thursday night November 7.

There will be spells of heavy rain at times with some spot flooding possible, according to the national forecaster.

The counties covered by the warning are: Kildare, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.