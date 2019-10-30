Kildare company included in 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking

Kildare company Novi has secured a place in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking

The company is a leading provider of demand response technologies and services, deploying technologies to deliver additional revenue directly to commercial and industrial electricity consumers’ bottom line.

The company, a new entrant to the ranking this year, achieved a growth rate of 1442% over the last four years, and takes the 48th spot in the ranking.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes. It is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, and this year marks 20 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.

Cumulatively, the 2019 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €3.6 billion in total annual revenues in 2018. The average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was approximately €70 million, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was 347%. Compared with last year, there are 18 new companies on the ranking.

All four provinces are featured in this year’s awards. 28 of the winners are Leinster-based, 13 are based in Ulster, followed by Munster with 8 companies, and Connacht with 2 companies.