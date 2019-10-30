Gardai appeal for information on 'suspicious approach' to Kilcullen home

Gardai are investigating a 'suspicious approach' to a home in Kilcullen.

On Tuesday, October 29 two women called to a house looking for assistance with their car.

Gardai say when the injured party looked out they couldn't see a car.

The injured party left for work and returned to find the house had been broken into.

Anyone with information can contact gardai on 045 481 212.