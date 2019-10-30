Green light for €30m State Data Centre in Kildare

Planning permission has been granted for a €30 million State data centre at the Backweston Campus in Celbridge, according to Kildare North General Election candidate Emmet Stagg.

Mr Stagg said the Data Centre was described by the Office of Public Works (OPW) as of critical importance to the State due to the deficiencies of the existing State infrastructure and the construction of the Data Centre will be of immense benefit to multiple Government departments and agencies

"Data Centres centralise IT operations and equipment and manage and disseminate data. They are essential for housing most critical systems and are vital to the continuity of daily operations.

"Whilst data centres do not create major full time employment, with facilities when operational typically employing 30 people, they do create substantial construction jobs," added Mr. Stagg.

In their decision the council are insisting that Young’s Cross must be upgraded and Development Levies of €414,668 have been imposed, he concluded.

Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that construction of the State Data Centre should commence in late 2019 or early next year as expressions of interest have already been sought from contractors for the building work.