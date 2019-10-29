Man in Naas court accused of assaulting two teenagers

A man appeared at Naas District Court on Thursday, October 24, charged with assaulting two teenagers, including one sexually.

Reporting restrictions have been placed on the case to prevent the identification of the two teenagers.

It is alleged that the man, who is homeless, had a chance encounter with the two juveniles.

He allegedly kissed and bit one of them on the lip and assaulted the other.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter for preparation of the book of evidence.

The defendant will appear before a judge in Cloverhill District Court on October 31 next.