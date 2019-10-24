Over 20 drivers caught using mobile phone during Kildare garda operation
Penalty points and fines issued
More than 20 motorists were detected driving while using a mobile phone by Kildare gardai.
Road Policing Unit Naas conducted the recent National Mobile Phone Operation.
Three penalty points and €80 fines were issued.
"Driver Distraction contributes to 30% of all Road Collisions. Your Mobile Phone 'Would it Kill You To Put It Away'," said a garda spokesperson.
