Gardai are investigating an attempted burglary at Naas golf club on Monday evening, October 21.

A group of males attempted to break-in, but didn't gain entry. Gardai say they ripped off CCTV cameras and interfered with the alarm system.

Gardai believe the males were travelling in a grey Audi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardai on 045 884 300.