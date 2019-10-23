Attempted burglary at Naas golf club
Damage done to CCTV cameras and alarm system
Naas Garda Station
Gardai are investigating an attempted burglary at Naas golf club on Monday evening, October 21.
A group of males attempted to break-in, but didn't gain entry. Gardai say they ripped off CCTV cameras and interfered with the alarm system.
Gardai believe the males were travelling in a grey Audi.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas gardai on 045 884 300.
