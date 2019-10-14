PHOTOS: Check out the size of the new Lidl distribution centre outside Newbridge

This is how the new Lidl Distribution Centre in Newbridge looks from the air.

Up to 300 workers are on site at the 54,000 sq/m facility building - about the size of seven football pitches - on the side of the R445 between Naas and Newbridge.

The sprawling 31 hectare site (77 acres) is located between Naas Enterprise Park and the Pfizer plant.

John Paul Construction is the main contractor for the €80m project which will employ 350 staff when operational.

The warehouse will be one of the biggest in Ireland and will include 352 parking spaces to cater for staff.

A total of 32 cycle parking spaces are also provided for.

A 400m stretch of the R445 regional road has been upgraded as part of the proposed development including junction reconfigurations and partial realignment.

A total of €1m worth of energy-saving solar panels will be installed on the roof.

The solar panels will produce over 1 million kilowatt hours of energy, enough power for 240 homes - and reduces the carbon output by some 473 tonnes annually.