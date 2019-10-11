Are you the lucky  €50,000 Kildare Prize Bond winner?

One lucky Kildare person is heading into this weekend some €50,000 richer after scooping this week's Prize Bond Star Prize.

The winning bond is numbered APG 992829, held in County Kildare, and was purchased in 2019.

There were over 4,800 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €308,000.

In addition to a €1 million prize awarded on the last weekly draw of June and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.

Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week. All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.