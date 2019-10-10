Up to 7 males suspected to be involved in Rathangan criminal damage incident
Damage done to house and car
Gardai are appealing for information on a group of men allegedly involved in an incident of criminal damage in Rathangan.
On Saturday October 5, extensive damage was done to a house and car in the Tannery Warf area between 10:30pm and 10:45pm.
Gardai believe up to 7 males were involved in the incident.
According to a garda spokesperson, the men were wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, and may have been carrying baseball bats.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai on 045 524 353.
