Handbag snatched from car as woman drove into Kildare Lidl car park

A woman's handbag was snatched from her car as she drove into a supermarket car park in Maynooth yesterday afternoon, October 8.

At approximately 12:30pm, the injured party drove her grey toyota avensis into the car park of Lidl on the Straffan road when the suspect opened the passenger door and removed her handbag, which had personal belongings inside.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Leixlip gardai on 01 666 7800.