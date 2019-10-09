Councillor calls for cycle lane for Kilcullen

A local councillor has called for the possible creation of a cycle lane from the outskirts of Kilcullen going into the town.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy will raise a motion at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, October 16.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy is asking Kildare County Council to consider introducing a cycle lane from the Industrial estate into Kilcullen town.

Councillor Tracey O’Dwyer will also ask the council to confirm a date as to when the Speed Review for Kilcullen, Two Mile House,

Brannockstown, and surrounding hinterlands will be available for councillors to review.