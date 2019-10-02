Gardai investigating burglary at a house in Naas

Gardai in Naas are investigating a burglary at a house on the Dublin road.

On Friday, September 27, the homeowner left the house between 8:45am and 9:45am, but failed to secure the door.

The house was then entered and gardai say cash, bank cards and a mobile phone were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas garda station on 045 884 300.