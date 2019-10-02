Tools stolen from vehicle in Kilteel
Gardai appeal for dash cam and CCTV footage
Gardai are appealing for information after a builders tools were stolen from a car.
The incident happened in the Cromwellstown area of Kilteel on Wednesday, September 25 between 4-4:10pm.
A Garda spokesperson said the suspects are believed to have fled in the direction of Brittas in a silver Toyota Yaris with a 02-D registration plate.
Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage to contact them.
