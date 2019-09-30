Missing Kildare woman Ann Marie Cash found 'safe and well'
Gardai thank public for assistance
Ann Marie Cash has been found safe and well
Gardai have confirmed that a woman missing in Kildare has been found ‘safe and well.’
Ann Marie Cash, 20, was missing from the Sallins area since Monday September 16, 2019.
She has been located safe and well.
Gardai would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.
