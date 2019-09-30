Kildare gardai seize drug paraphernalia during operation on trains

Drug paraphernalia was seized by gardai carrying out patrols on trains as part of an operation last week.

On Friday September 27, Community Gardaí and Garda Reserve members from Kildare and Laois/Offaly travelled on evening and night trains between 6pm and 12 midnight.

The high visibility operation focused on combating crime, anti social behaviour and public order issues on the rail network between Heuston and Portlaoise and Heuston to Athy.

Gardaí, Reserve Gardaí and Irish Rail Staff at Newbridge Train Station