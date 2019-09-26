Straffan GAA Club looking for contractor to carry out upgrade works

Straffan GAA Club is inviting tenders for proposed general upgrade works.

These works include new floodlighting to all weather skills area, new skills wall and associated fencing / netting and a new storage shed.

Also being built is a new walking track with associated lighting and a new car park area.

The closing date for tenders is tomorrow [Friday] at 4pm.



In 2017, the GAA Club was granted planning permission for a large development at the club's facility.

The development consisted of the construction of a two-storey building to contain a double height sports hall with a temporary covered walk way from existing dressing rooms entrance, four dressing rooms, meeting room, players gym, entrance hall and ancillary facilities.

Along with the upgrades to the clubhouse, also planned was a detached machinery store, hurling/camoige wall, re-positioning and laying of existing playing pitches, flood lights, a new entrance and all ancillary site works.