Peter McVerry Fund gala launched

The launch of this year’s Gala Christmas Dinner in aid of the Peter McVerry Fund took place at Osberstown House, Naas recently.

The event will take place on Killashee House Hotel, Naas, on Thursday December 5 next.

CEO of Peter McVerry Fund, Pat Doyle announced that an extra 25 beds for Naas, is under construction, and as well as a family hub in Prosperous.

Chair of the organising committee Jackie Lavin said that “as the winter days and nights close in we are even more conscious of homeless families throughout the country including over 3,000 children and those people who are sleeping rough on our streets and in tents along the canal banks in our cities.

It is incumbent on us all to try to help in any way we can”.

The event raised over €57,000 last year, through the support of prominent Kildare companies and friends. ‘Something Happens’ with lead singer Tom Dunne from Newstalk will perform.

The target this year is to raise €60,000 but nothing happens without the work of the organising committee members and friends: Siobhan Warfield Beatty, Margaret Beere, Sheila Zebedee, Aileen Morrin, Libby Sheehy, Linda Blanchfield, Aoife Brophy, Jenni Skelton.

Tickets are €100 and are available from Eventbrite.