Driver caught speeding at 135km/h in 80km/h M7 roadworks zone in Kildare

Gardai are continuing to monitor speeding at the site of roadworks on the M7 motorway near Naas.

As part of those operations the Naas Roads Policing unit stopped a driver who was detected speeding within the roadwork's reduced speed zone of 80km/ph.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.