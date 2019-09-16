Driver caught speeding at 135km/h in 80km/h M7 roadworks zone in Kildare
Pic: An Garda Siochana
Gardai are continuing to monitor speeding at the site of roadworks on the M7 motorway near Naas.
As part of those operations the Naas Roads Policing unit stopped a driver who was detected speeding within the roadwork's reduced speed zone of 80km/ph.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
