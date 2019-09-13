Miss Kildare competing in Miss Ireland final this weekend

Celbridge resident Naomi Molloy will be competing against 31 other competitors in The Helix, Dublin on Saturday night.

Naomi aged 23 is originally from Donegal and moved to Celbridge from Donegal in 2018.

She is a graduate of Applied Food Science and Business Management at St Angela’s College in Sligo.

Naomi describes herself as a very outgoing young person who loves keeping fit, cooking, baking, socialising and travelling.

The winner of Miss Ireland goes on to represent her country at the Miss World competition in London later this year where the winner can pocket €120,000.

Naomi works with O' Brien Fine Foods (Brady's Family Ham) in Timahoe, Naas.