President Michael D Higgins visits Newbridge's Holy Family as they celebrate 60th jubilee

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina visited Holy Family in Newbridge this morning, September 10 as the school celebrate their 60th anniversary Jubilee.

A guard of honour greeted President Higgins and Mrs Higgins at the door of the school, before Principal Sarah Allen and School Captain Mehetabel Ojienor introduced the Presidential party to pupils and staff inside.

Students performed trad music, and the President and Mrs. Higgins also met with the school's volleyball teams, who are are all Ireland Champion Winners 2018 and 2019.

President Higgins meeting students on the volleyball team at Holy Family secondary school

During his speech, President Higgins paid tribute to the great atmosphere in the school.

"I think it's a wonderful school. I often think about how important it is to have these buildings with wide corridors, good light, good rooms and I think the last extension to this school is here is 2004 but of course 60 years on the road, a number of wonderful people taught here, came through the school here but it's very good to see all the subjects being taught, very impressive", President Higgins told the Leader.

"The music room, languages like German, French, Spanish, all of the different sports achievements and I think very particularly here in the science labs as well, you can understand the great opportunities are in there now.

"I also think something very important to pay tribute to is the representative nature of this school, having a student's council, having a Leader chosen by both staff and student's of the school, and having parents representatives."

On September 7, 1959, the Holy Family opened its doors as the town’s first secondary school for girls.