Gardaí in Naas are investigating a break-in to Tutty's Shoes at Riverhouse in Naas.

The incident happened on Monday, September 2 between 7pm and 7am the next morning.

A quantity of cash was taken from the till.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on