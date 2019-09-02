Chadwick's in Naas shortlisted for national award

Chadwick’s in Naas has been shortlisted in the Excellence in Business Management category of the National Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards 2019.

SEE ALSO: Kildare teen to star in new Virgin Media crime drama

There are also 28 nominations in contention for three regional and five category awards and 13 staff from builders merchants around the country shortlisted for the first time Rising Star Award.

Final judging for the the Awards will take place this month and the winners will be announced at an awards event in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on 7 November.

Chadwicks has been serving the people of Naas and its surrounding areas for many years and will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next May.

Michael Monahan, manager of Chadwicks Naas said, "Customer service has always been at the forefront of what we do, and we are delighted to have been nominated for the Excellence in Business Management Octabuild award.

"It is a reflection on the hard work and dedication of all our great colleagues here in Chadwicks Naas in particular. We are delighted to have been nominated as we have just celebrated a fantastic new relaunch of our premises on Newbridge Road in Naas.

"This relaunch provides a completely refreshed customer experience throughout our premises including our fantastic new class leading showrooms highlighting the very best in sanitaryware, floors, doors and stoves and incorporating our new innovative design centre. We look forward to serving the people of Naas for many years to come."