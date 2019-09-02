Kildare teen to star in new Virgin Media crime drama

An 18-year-old from Co Kildare will star as one of the main characters of a new crime drama on Virgin Media 1.

Finn Gillespie from Robertstown is currently filming for Mark O’ Connor’s Darklands, and will play 'Ian'.

Darklands which follows a group of teenagers who get dragged into crime will air on Virgin Media 1 in October.

Finn was cast in Viking TV series as ‘Young Viking’ in series 6, which will air in 2020. He was also the lead character in multi award winning coming of age film ‘Boy Saint’ as well as playing the part of a school bully in soon to be released ‘My Mother’s Shoes’.

Finn only started acting a little over two years ago, and is part of Vicky Barry’s talent agency in Kildare.