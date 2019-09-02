Naas gardai detect driver travelling at almost 100km/h over the speed limit

A driver is facing a fine of potentially up to €5,000 after being caught almost 100km/h over the speed limit on the N7 by Naas Roads Policing Unit.

The driver was clocked at 173km/h on a stretch of the N7 where, due to ongoing road works, the speed limit is 80km/h.

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving.