Gardai arrest driver caught travelling at over double the speed limit on Kildare road

Dangerous driving

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Picture: Kildare Garda Division

Gardaí in Athy arrested a driver who was going over double the speed limit on Wednesday morning.

The motorist was driving at 128 km/h in a 60 zone in Athy.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and court will follow.