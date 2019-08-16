Gardai arrest driver caught travelling at over double the speed limit on Kildare road
Dangerous driving
Picture: Kildare Garda Division
Gardaí in Athy arrested a driver who was going over double the speed limit on Wednesday morning.
SEE ALSO: Gardai arrest man on suspicion of drink driving who had infant in unrestrained child seat
The motorist was driving at 128 km/h in a 60 zone in Athy.
The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and court will follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on