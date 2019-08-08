Kildare woman fundraising online for arrival of 'miracle' quadruplets

A Co Kildare woman who struggled to conceive is expecting quadruplets in coming weeks.

Ciara Flynn (34) from Naas and her fiance Shane Magee are set to welcome three girls and a boy into the world in less than a month.

Ciara, who is 28 weeks pregnant, is currently fundraising online on gofundme.com for their new arrivals.

After having no luck conceiving naturally, the couple opted for follicle stimulating hormone injections in Tallaght Hospital.

The accounts manager told the Irish Sun: "I did the injections for just one week. I started on the Monday and the following Monday we realised it worked too well. It basically over stimulated me.

“We were shocked. We thought we might have to go down the IVF route so we were trying this as a last option.”

After a couple of weeks, she received a phone call to say she was pregnant but when she went for a scan they discovered there were multiple tots.

The couple currently live in Mountrath and work in Portlaoise.

The 34-year-old said: “We went in to the hospital and they did a scan and there were three babies at first and an empty sack.

“We were like ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe there’s three’ but we were happy and excited about it because we really wanted it.

“The following week we went back and there was an extra one. Four heartbeats. We couldn’t believe it, two each. We can manage that as well but it was quite a shock."

Ciara said the plan is that the babies will be delivered by C-section at the Coombe Hospital at around 32 weeks.

The premature newborns will then spend time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit before they can go home.

The Gofundme page is at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/irish-quadruplets

The couple said: "Thanks to everyone for all of your love and support so far on our quads journey.

"It was suggested to us to set up this GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help towards our 4 tiny miracle babies. 4 of everything costs A LOT!

"We will be putting up some photos of what the money goes towards as I think it would be lovely for everyone to see how you have helped us on our journey."