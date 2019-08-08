Further information received on plans for Clane pet farm

Further information has been received on a planning application for a pet farm in Clane.

The application was submitted to Kildare County Council by Walter Farrell on December 20, 2018 for a traditional Irish pet farm at Ballynagappagh, Clane.

The plans include a single storey reception building and associated car parking spaces, construction of a single storey agricultural tourist accommodation village development consisting of 4 residential units (3 two bedroom and 1 one bedroom), communal secondary effluent treatment system and all associated site works.

Kildare County Council requested further information February 21 2019. According to the planning application, further information was received July 23 last.