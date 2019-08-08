Driver caught doing 94km/h in 50km/h zone in a County Kildare village

Naas Road Policing Unit detected a number of drivers speeding while conducting a speed check in Athgarvan.

SEE ALSO: 212 drivers tested at MIT Checkpoint in Kildare

One motorist was caught doing 94km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Gardaí say Fixed Charge Penalty Notices and penalty points were issued, and court proceedings will follow.

"Please Slow Down and Obey the Speed Limits," said a Garda spokesperson.