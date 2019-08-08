212 drivers tested at MIT Checkpoint in Kildare
Two vehicles seized for tax, insurance, NCT and learner driver offences
PICTURE: An Garda Siochana Twitter
The Naas Roads Policing Unit recently conducted a super MIT Checkpoint on the R402 at Carbury, with 212 drivers tested for drug or alcohol use.
According to a Garda spokesperson, 'all drivers passed' the routine drugs and alcohol tests.
However, two vehicles were seized due to lacking tax, insurance and NCT as well as 'learner driver offences.'
Fixed charge penalty notices were issued. Court proceedings will follow.
