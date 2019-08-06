Fine for driver who parked in Clane disabled bay 'just to use ATM'
Gardaí urging people to respect the disabled parking bays
Picture: Kildare Garda Division
A driver who illegally parked in a disabled bay in Clane has been fined.
Gardaí say the driver parked in the disabled bay to "just" use the ATM across the road.
"Driver told Garda that the village was busy and that was why they parked there," said the gardai.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
Please respect the disabled parking bays.
