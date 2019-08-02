Kildare girl (10) chops hair for charity

A kind-hearted 10-year-old girl from Donadea in Co Kildare has cut her long locks in aid of a charity which makes wigs for children and young people suffering hair loss due to cancer or other conditions.

Grace Hyland is from Donadea and according to her proud mum Lorraine, she has always wanted to grow and then cut her long hair to help sick children.

She told KildareNow: "When she was 8 or 9 she blurted to me one day that she was going to grow her hair and donate her beautiful hair to a kids cancer charity. I was blown away by her thoughtfulness. Here she is getting her hair cut, ready to send off to The Little Princess Trust. Grace put her trust in the lovely Leanne from Stylez 'n' Smilez in Staplestown to do the job."

Inspirational Grace had her hair cut by Leanne from Stylez 'n' Smilez in Staplestown

The Little Princess Trust was established in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee, their friends and Hereford Cathedral Junior School.

In 2004 Hannah was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour. Hannah loved her hair and losing it was very traumatic for her. Her parents, Wendy and Simon, searched high and low to find a wig suitable for Hannah, during her treatment. When they found one, it had a hugely positive effect on Hannah.

Sadly, Hannah passed away in 2005 and with so many kind offers of financial and practical help, Wendy and Simon felt the most fitting tribute would be to launch a charity dedicated to providing real hair wigs for children and young people.

Since then, the charity have provided over 8,000 real hair wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK and Ireland.

For more information on the Little Princess Trust visit their website here