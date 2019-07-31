Gardai investigating three burglaries in Kilcullen

Gardaí are appealing for information on three burglaries that took place in the Kilcullen area in recent days.

On Thursday, July 25, an apartment on Main Street was broken into at approximately 6:30pm. It is believed the culprit may have gotten in through a window.

On Saturday, July 27, a house in the Carrighill Lower area of Calverstown, Kilcullen was broken into between 8:30am and 1:30pm.

On the same date, a house in the Stonewood, Gilltown area of Kilcullen was targeted between 7:40pm and 7:50pm.

Anyone with information on any of the three incidents is asked to contact gardaí on (045) 481 212.