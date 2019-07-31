Work underway on extension to Lawlor's Hotel in Naas

Work is underway on a major extension to Lawlor's Hotel in Naas.

Scaffolding has been erected and there are several workers on-site.

The work will be carried out at the Gort na Greine and Gleann na Greinne areas at the rear of the hotel as well as on Poplar Square at the front.

Builders are constructing a third and fourth floor extension to the long-established hotel.

Three bedrooms and a roof terrace will be added to the third floor.

The fourth floor will see the addition of a conference room/dining room, restaurant with roof terrace kitchen, seating/waiting area and toilet facilities.

Three new fire escape stairwells are also planned.